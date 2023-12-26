MSP: Garden City police officer fatally shoots Hamtramck man who opened fire after car crash

A Garden City police officer shot and killed a 37-year-old Hamtramck man who opened fire after he was involved in a car crashTuesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Garden City police closed the intersection at Ford and Venoy roads and advised the public to avoid the area as an investigation ensued at about 8:30 a.m.

According to state police, the Hamtramck man shot a witness who was approaching the scene to aid any injured victims and at other vehicles in the area. Responding officers from the Garden City Police Department fatally shot at the suspect, MSP said.

The witness and driver of the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. No other injuries were reported.

Garden City Police Department did not respond to multiple Free Press inquiries regarding the status and identity of the officer involved.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation and when completed, will forward it to the prosecutor for review," Shaw said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSP: Garden City officer fatally shoots man who opened fire after car crash