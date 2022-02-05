MSP: Homicide suspect tried to run

Feb. 5—HONOR — A 57-year-old man suspected of homicide is in custody after barricading himself in a home in Homestead Township, then trying to run.

Michigan State Police tracked him to the home with an MSP K-9 team after Benzie County Sheriff's deputies found a 72-year-old woman dead inside another house on the same street Friday afternoon, according to the MSP.

Sheriff's deputies received reports of a breaking and entering in progress at the house shortly before 2 p.m., and found a small fire burning inside as well when they arrived.

The two homes are not far apart on Cinder Road between Weldon and Haze roads, MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

More MSP teams where called in, a perimeter was established and police announced their presence over a PA system, according to the MSP. They closed a section of Cinder Road for a time.

The man was set to be lodged in the Benzie County jail on suspicion of homicide, after being checked for some minor injuries, Carroll said.

Homicide detectives were still working late Friday on the open investigation, Carroll said. He had no additional information on the victim.

, nor any link between her and the suspect.

"Other than being neighbors, at this time we have no connection between these two people, there's no motive," he said.

Carroll said an MSP Emergency Support Team, Benzie County sheriff's deputies, U.S. National Park Service law enforcement and state Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were on hand. Homestead Township firefighters put out the fire and directed traffic.