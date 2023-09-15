MSP identifies suspect in 1982 death of 16-year-old South Lyon girl

Michigan State Police are a step closer to solving the 41-year-old cold case in the death of a 16-year-old South Lyon girl with the discovery of DNA evidence leading to a suspect.

According to an agency news release, Kimberly Louiselle was last seen on March 20, 1982, near 8 Mile and Merriman in Livonia. Her body was located weeks later, on April 14, 1982, about 20 miles away near a wooded trail at the Island Lake Recreation Area in Green Oak Township.

In the summer of 2022, detectives from the MSP First District Cold Case Unit reopened the case in partnership with students from Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice. Over several months, they reviewed and analyzed the case.

Simultaneously, Livingston County’s Cold Case team reopened the case of the 1983 death of 19-year-old Christine Castiglione of Redford. Through updated forensic technology, Castiglione’s death was linked to 26-year-old Charles David Shaw, who died in 1983.

Shaw’s DNA had never been submitted to the national Combined DNA Index System. Because of the connection between Shaw and Castiglione, a genetic profile was created.

When evidence was resubmitted in Louiselle’s case by MSP’s Cold Case Unit, the MSP Forensic Science Division located DNA that matched DNA in the Castiglione case, linking Shaw to the recovered body.

According to the release, detectives are exploring Shaw’s possible connection to additional crimes prior to his death.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DNA evidence leads to suspect in 1982 death of South Lyon girl