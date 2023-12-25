MSP investigates hit-and-run near Albion

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are investigating a Christmas Day hit-and-run crash in Sheridan Township.

It happened just before noon Monday on C Drive North between Michigan Avenue and 26 1/2 Mile Road, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say a pickup truck hit another car, then fled the scene.

The truck, which may be dark in color, will have heavy front end damage, according to MSP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

