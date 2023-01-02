MSP investigates 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP - Troopers with the Michigan State Police are investigating an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a public information officer with the state agency.

The Michigan State Police are investigating an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred in Bath Township on Monday, said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a public information officer with the agency.

Police have not released information on where the incident took place or when it occurred. The incident involved the Bath Township Police Department, Gonzalez said.

"Our detectives were requested by the township police department to investigate the shooting," he said.

Gonzalez said he could not comment on how many officers were involved or if anyone was injured in the incident. He said more details would be released when they are available.

Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Troopers with Michigan State Police investigate 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Township