MSP investigating clergy member after text messages sent to high school students

Dec. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police officials are investigating reports that a clergy member of the Diocese of Gaylord sent inappropriate text messages to high school students.

Michigan State Police Special Lt. Derrick Carroll said the agency is investigating reports stemming from an incident involving students from a school in Leelanau County. Although Carroll could not name the school, he said it is safe to say the school is "somehow affiliated" with the Diocese of Gaylord.

The Diocese of Gaylord is the overarching division of the Catholic Church that oversees clergy, churches and Catholic schools in northern Michigan.

Carroll also said the clergy member under investigation was not in the same geographic area as the students who received messages.

Carroll could not comment on whether any actions were taken by the diocese against the person accused of sending the messages, but he added the police would ensure no one was in any physical danger. He also clarified that the complaint was not related to physical contact between clergy and students.

"Any comment about the status of that person has to go to the Diocese of Gaylord," Carroll said.

Reports of the incident first came from officials at a different school district in neighboring Grand Traverse County.

Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools Superintendent Erick Chittle sent a letter on Dec. 10 alerting district parents, faculty and staff that a "complaint regarding messages sent to a small number of high school students was brought forward to our school leadership, and the matter was made known to the diocese shortly after."

Although GTACS has no schools located in Leelanau County, educators are required by the Michigan Child Protection Law to report suspected abuse or neglect of any minor — whether in their district or not — to the appropriate authorities.

In his letter, Chittle said the messages violated the diocesan Protocols for Ministry to Minors.

The Diocese of Gaylord's Protocols for Ministry to Minors outlines several rules for communication with minors. According to these protocols, adults are prohibited from being alone with minors unless necessary, making comments of a sexual nature to a minor, communicating one-on-one by electronic means with a minor or supplying minors with alcohol.

"Be assured that this matter is being addressed to the diocesan policies in place," Chittle said in the letter. "Any inappropriate behavior is of serious concern, and our school and diocese will continue to take the steps required by diocesan policy to respond to allegations."

Chittle reiterated that sentiment Wednesday, but he added that he spoke with the Diocese of Gaylord to ask permission to speak with the Record-Eagle regarding the situation. He said he was directed to refer any questions to diocese officials.

"They want to handle this," Chittle said. "I have to allow them to do that. Maybe rightly so. When everything comes out, maybe that will make sense."

On Wednesday evening, the Diocese of Gaylord released a letter similar to the one Chittle sent to GTACS families, although the diocese letter stated the messages sent were "electronic messages" and indicated the complaint was reported to local authorities.

Although the matter was brought to the attention of GTACS officials in Traverse City, Traverse City Police Sgt. Matt Richmond confirmed that the TCPD is not involved in the investigation. Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said MSP officials made him aware of the investigation Thursday and that the sheriff's department also is not involved.

The letter from diocese officials said any further questions should be directed to local law enforcement or the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary for the Michigan Attorney General and Office of Public Information and Education, said the department is aware of and investigating the allegations but "does not discuss potential action unless or until an investigation is completed and reviewed for charges."

The Diocese of Gaylord said officials will not make further comments on the matter to "maintain the integrity of the investigation."

When asked if the person accused of sending the messages was a member of the clergy or employed by the diocese and if that person has been moved or removed from further contact with students or minors while the investigation is ongoing, Mackenzie Ritchie, director of communications for the Diocese of Gaylord, declined further comment.

"Please refer to my earlier note that any further questions about this matter can be directed to local law enforcement or the Michigan Department of Attorney General," she wrote.