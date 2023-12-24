Emergency medical personnel load a stabbing victim into the back of a Reading Emergency Unit ambulance Saturday at Heritage Lane Apartments in Jonesville.

JONESVILLE — The Michigan State Police Jackson Post is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday evening at Heritage Lane Apartments in downtown Jonesville.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a 19-year-old female was stabbed a half dozen times in the head and neck by her ex-boyfriend during a domestic dispute, according to witnesses on the scene.

Reportedly, the couple had a volatile relationship and had recently parted ways, neighbors said.

Medical first responders with the Hillsdale City Fire Department and paramedics with Reading Emergency Unit responded to the incident and the female was transported to Hillsdale Hospital.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Detective Sergeant Dan Bowman with the MSP Jackson Post reported the female had superficial injuries.

The male perpetrator, who has yet to be identified by authorities pending arraignment Dec. 26 in the 2B District Court, was taken to the MSP Jonesville Detachment for an interview before being lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail Saturday night.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: MSP investigating stabbing in Jonesville, 1 arrested