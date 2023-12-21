MSP: Lawrence man wielded meat cleaver during sexual assault in Danvers

A Lawrence man is facing charges after allegedly wielding a meat cleaver during a brutal sexual assault in Danvers Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Rene Montes, 55, was arrested a day after a woman came to the Massachusetts State Police Department Barrack in Danvers and told officers that she had been raped and assaulted in her home by a man brandishing a meat cleaver.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Investigating officers found “a variety of evidence” including a meat cleaver at the crime scene, MSP says.

Montes was arrested in Methuen Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated Rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

State Police have not specified when Montes will be arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

