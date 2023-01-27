ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police are asking for help in the investigation of the theft of a travel trailer from a residence in the 68000 block of Vistula Road, Mottville Township.

The theft took place between Dec. 20 and 21 on the far west side of St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police

The trailer is a Trail-Cruiser camper trailer, white in color with dual axles. Troopers said there was a red sticker on the driver’s side doorway “GENERAL RV REPAIR.”

Anyone with information regarding this theft incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: MSP looking for stolen Mottville trailer