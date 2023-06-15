MSP: Man wanted for Brockton murder arrested after crash with serious injuries in Raynham

Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Brockton last year was arrested Thursday after police say he caused a crash with serious injuries while fleeing police in Raynham.

Police attempted to approach 24-year-old David Lynch just after 3:00 p.m. while he sat in a BMW XI SUV in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Middleboro. Lynch, who is on the State Police Most Wanted list, then fled with a passenger onto Route 44, ramming two police vehicles in the process, authorities said.

At 3:05 p.m., state police say Lynch collided with another car at the intersection of Orchard and Warren Streets in Raynham. The driver of the struck car sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Lynch and his male passenger ran from the crash on foot but were arrested after a brief chase, according to MSP.

The victim in the crash was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Lynch and his passenger were also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital under police guard to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynch is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Brockton’s West Park Street on November 2, 2022.

Lynch’s passenger is also facing charges related to the crash and police chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW