MSP said wire taken from construction site

NOTTAWA TWP. — Michigan State Police are looking for thieves who took two very expensive rolls of wire from a residential construction site in Nottowa Township over the past two weeks.

The theft was discovered Dec. 6 and reported to troopers. The thefts are believed to have occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5.

The home site is in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road on the east side of Sylvan Lake. Removed were two 1,000-foot rolls of wire, which police estimated at a value of about $1,000. The value of the cable is worth more than the scrap price after recent increases in building material costs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post Trooper Eric Lanphar at 269-558-0500, ext.4353

