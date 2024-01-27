MSP seeks missing 16-year-old last seen near Hesperia

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kaitlyn Rose Jordan, who also goes by Talia, was last seen Friday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police. She was leaving school near Hesperia with two people.

At the time, troopers say she was wearing a light gray hoodie, light blue jeans and a baseball cap. She was also carrying a brown backpack.

Jordan is about 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to MSP.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Hart Post at 231.873.2171 or Oceana County Central Dispatch at 231.869.5858.

