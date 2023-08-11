MSP: Springfield man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman in Danvers, police pursuit

A Springfield man is in police custody Friday after allegedly carjacking a woman at a Danvers supermarket and leading police on a pursuit, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson tells Boston 25 News.

The suspect, whom MSP tentatively identifies as 38-year-old Juan Torres, allegedly stole the 2016 red Toyota Corolla of a woman in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop. The man then sped up Route 97 to Route 95, MSP spokesperson David Procopio says.

The suspect was pursued by Topsfield police before state troopers took over the chase, Procopio says. The stolen vehicle was stopped just north of the Ferncroft Rotary on the Danvers-Boxford line and Torres was taken into custody, according to MSP.

The vehicle sustained damage from a crash before the pursuit began and Torres complained of pain, so he was transported to a local hospital under police guard, MSP says. He will eventually be turned over to police in Danvers for charges related to the car-jacking.

Police are still gathering info on the apparent crash the vehicle was involved in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

