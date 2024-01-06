MSP: Teen bicyclist dies after Oceana Co. crash

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say one teenage bicyclist died and another was seriously hurt Friday after a crash in Oceana County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Skeels Road west of 192nd Avenue, in Holton Township, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say a westbound SUV, driven by a 35-year-old woman, hit two bicyclists who were also heading west.

One bicyclist, a 15-year-old girl, died on scene, according to MSP. The other, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say they were siblings from the Amish community.

The investigation is ongoing.

