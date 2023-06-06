MSP: Two suspects arrested at dumpster, drugs found

Jun. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — An early-morning dumpster diving incident turned into a drug-related arrest, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Troopers saw two women dumpster diving at the Women's Resource Center on W. South Airport Road on Sunday at 1:20 a.m., according to an MSP statement. Both of the women were 42 years old, one from Traverse City and the other from Grawn.

Both women were near their car in the WRC parking lot when the troopers from the Traverse City Post said they approached them, and noticed a loaded syringe in plain view inside the car. One of the women allegedly said she had heroin in her purse, the statement read.

Troopers said they found the syringe and approximately one gram of heroin/fentanyl in the purse, and 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and other meth- related paraphernalia in the car. The substances tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the statement read.

Both women were arrested on suspected drug possession and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, pending possible arraignments.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said that the WRC has reported having problems with loitering and dumpster diving in the past.