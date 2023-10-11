Michigan State Police warned the public not to be fooled by telephone scammers claiming to be police that struck in Branch County Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Ben Bowers said, “The suspect claims to be ‘Deputy Brooks' from the Branch County Sheriff’s Office.” The caller told his victim there was a warrant for their arrest and demanded an immediate payment to prevent the arrest.

The trooper said the suspect instructed his victims the payment must be wired through Walmart – “cash only.”

Once payment was received, the phone number was disconnected.

Subscribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Michigan State Police urges members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious of all scams. “Law enforcement will never call asking for cash payment through Walmart,” the trooper said.

Branch County undersheriff Keith Eicher said Wednesday, his office received other calls about a deputy calling asking for money for warrants. No officer calls to request money but does call to ask people to turn themselves in at the jail for some warrants when they are issued.

Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: MSP warns of phone scam by police impersonator