MSP wraps investigation into Gaylord Diocese priest

Jan. 14—GAYLORD — Michigan State Police investigators have wrapped their investigation into accusations a clergy member of the Diocese of Gaylord sent inappropriate messages to a small group of students in northern Michigan.

Officials said Friday investigators passed their findings along to the Attorney General's Office.

Michigan State Police Special Lt. Derrick Carroll said the investigation did not uncover any sexual contact or attempts at sexual contact. Carroll declined to comment on whether the messages that triggered the investigation were sexual in nature.

As previously reported, a complaint that a clergy member within the Diocese of Gaylord sent inappropriate text messages to high school students was sent to the Michigan Attorney General's office on Dec. 10. In late December, the diocese and the Michigan Attorney General's Office confirmed that Father Bryan Medlin is the priest at the center of the investigation.

On Friday, Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary for the Michigan Department of Attorney General, confirmed via email that the AG's office has an active investigation involving Medlin.

In December, Carroll said the complaint involved students from a school in Leelanau County. Although Carroll could not name the school, he said it is safe to say the school is "somehow affiliated" with the Diocese of Gaylord.

In September, Medlin was appointed to be the pastor of the National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods in Indian River in Cheboygan County, according to a press release posted to the diocese's website. Prior to his appointment at the Cross in the Woods, Medlin served as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Leelanau County.

He was also appointed to be the assistant director of vocations for the diocese in August.

Vocation directors play a role in recruiting teens and young adults to become future members of clergy. Their duties typically include visits to schools and parishes within their diocese to speak to young people. Medlin has not been participating in any duties related to his pastoral role or his role as assistant director of vocations during the investigation, according to a Dec. 22 press release from the diocese.

The diocese did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.