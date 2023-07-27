Msssss-take: Lexington snake sighting deemed ‘misunderstanding’ by police, boa back with owner

As with many snake species and their camouflages, things aren’t always as they appear.

Such was true in the case of the “missing” Lexington boa constrictor, allegedly loose behind a CVS in the town center.

Police put out a release on Wednesday believing the docile animal had escaped from its owner and was roaming around the concrete jungle. On Thursday, it was determined the entire incident was an aberration.

“An investigation of the boa constrictor sighting in Lexington Center revealed the information forwarded to the Animal Control Officer was a misunderstanding,” Lexington Police wrote in a social media post.

The person who owned the snake was in the town center on Sunday, July 23, and put the snake on the ground to let passersby take photos of the animal, according to authorities. A set of the photos was allegedly involved in a text chain among youths and a concerned parent mistakenly thought the boa was roaming freely in the area after seeing the photos.

The parent then made a call to Lexington’s Animal Control Officer, and the snake snafu commenced.

“I was really scared because I don’t really like snakes and we were sitting outside,” said one Lexington resident, who spoke with Boston 25 News Wednesday night.

But investigators say they confirmed the boa constrictor was taken away by the owner at the time of the photos, and there is no threat to the public.

“We would like to thank the community for its attention to the matter and sharing possible tips regarding the incident,” police said. “The owner of the snake has not been identified and is encouraged to contact the Lexington ACO.”

An investigation of the boa constrictor sighting in Lexington Center revealed the information forwarded to the Animal Control Officer was a misunderstanding. A person with a snake (pet) was in the center area on Sunday, July 23. — Lexington Police (MA) (@LexingtonPolice) July 27, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW