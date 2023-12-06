MSSU plans holiday events for Friday
Dec. 6—Missouri Southern State University will ring in the holidays with events Friday that include a craft fair, ice skating rink, carriage rides, and appearances by Roary and Santa.
All activities are free.
List of events:
—MSSU Holiday Makers Market Craft Fair, 2-7 p.m., Billingsly Student Center Mall/Lions Den.
—Ice skating rink. 2-7 p.m., at the PIT, the commuter parking lot north of the Student Center. Follow the signage.
—Food trucks, 2-8 p.m., Billingsly upper staff parking lot.
—Photo Book Frame, 2-8 p.m., lion statue.
—Reindeer, 4-8 p.m., the Oval. Live reindeer will be available for children to feed and pet.
—Scavenger hunt, 4-8 p.m., the Oval.
—Irish cake, 5-7 p.m., Billingsly Outdoor Portico Area.
—Carriage rides, 5-8 p.m., campus drive.
—Merry Mansion Tour, 5-7:30 p.m., MSSU Mansion.
—Southern Lights (tree lighting), 6 p.m., the Oval.
—Santa appearance, 6 p.m., the Oval.
—Beanie giveaway, 6:15 p.m., the Oval.
—Big Present Bingo, 7 p.m., Phelps Theatre.
—Movie "A Christmas Story," 8 p.m., Phelps Theatre.