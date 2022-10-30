MSU Board of Trustees holding special meeting to appoint interim president

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday to consider the appointment of an interim president.

The meeting will be at noon in the fourth floor Hannah Administration Building board room at 426 Auditorium Road, according to a MSU advisory released Sunday.

Earlier this month MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. resigned, saying he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees, some of whom pressured him to retire early over concerns of how Title IX issues were handled.

Stanley became MSU's first permanent president since Lou Anna Simon stepped down in January 2018 amid criticism of how the school handled complaints against Larry Nassar, who is serving an effective life sentence. He sexually abused hundreds of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

The board most recently met Friday, when Republican Trustee Pat O'Keefe lashed out at the school’s faculty, blaming them for negative headlines in the years since the Nassar scandal and accusing them of being promiscuous with students.

“To the faculty and senate, I want you to know that I am tired of reading about the sexual transgressions of the faculty, which are like reading ‘50 Shades of Grey’ and are as long as ‘Gone With the Wind,’ without knowing what the outcomes are for such behavior," O’Keefe said. “This is about corralling the unchecked sexual promiscuity of faculty, who seems to have unfettered access to our most vulnerable student population with little to no repercussions in some instances.”

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told the Lansing State Journal in October that she is open to filling the role of interim president. She also did not rule out the possibility of becoming MSU's next permanent president.

Aquilina is the judge who told Nassar, "I just signed your death warrant,” as she sentenced him to decades in prison.

Stanley is the third MSU president to be forced out or leave the university since the Nassar scandal. After Simon was forced out in January 2018, John Engler, a former Michigan governor, was appointed interim president. He resigned after he was slammed for his handling of the Nassar fallout, including making insensitive comments about Nassar survivors.

The trustees have initiated investigations into the resignation of former Broad College of Business dean Sanjay Gupta this summer as well as how Stanley’s administration handled Title IX report certification with the state. Provost Teresa Woodruff pushed Gupta out over allegations he learned of, but failed, to report an incident of alleged sexual misconduct, and Stanley backed her. The board hired legal counsel to investigate how the administration handled Gupta’s departure.

The MSU Faculty Senate, Academic Congress, University Council and Associated Students of MSU are among the groups that have approved votes of no confidence in the Board of Trustees in recent weeks over the investigations.

People who attend Monday’s meeting are not permitted to take signs into the board room as they block other attendees’ view and can become safety hazards in a crowded room. Attendees who bring signs will be asked to leave them in the lobby until after the meeting, according to the advisory.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://trustees.msu.edu/.

