How MSU community is navigating healing process one year after tragic mass shooting

Flowers are placed outside Berkey Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Michigan State University in East Lansing a day after 3 people were killed on campus.

EAST LANSING — Police Chief Chris Rozman walks through Michigan State’s Berkey Hall almost daily, making a point to talk to students he encounters.

Firefighter Tom Roush doesn’t like to talk about what happened the night of Feb. 13, 2023, at Berkey, built in 1945 and home of the College of Social Science.

Student Alexis Dinkins, who was in another building when a gunman opened fire in a Berkey classroom before moving to the Union, for months dreaded crowded lecture halls and movie theaters.

911 supervisor Libby Howland, who lives 25 miles and another county from MSU, thinks about all of the victims. Every shift. Every day.

“Unfortunately, there are thousands of people now who have been initiated into this club that nobody ever wants to be a part of,” Howland said. “It has affected millions of people and so if there's somebody who thinks that they are alone in their feelings, that is not true.”

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at MSU that killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner, and wounded five more students.

'No feeling of security'

Lia VanderVeen, 19, of Hopkins, said her life can be broken into what it was like before Feb. 13, 2023, and what it’s been like since.

That night the then-freshman was in a South Case Hall dorm room across campus from Berkey. She and a group of friends were making Valentines for the people on their floor.

At 8:30 p.m., an alert from MSU police popped onto their phone screens, warning of a shooting on or near campus.

“Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight,” a portion of the alert read.

She and her friends immediately scoured social media, where misinformation was rampant. Scanner traffic made it sound like there were several shooters on campus, she added, as calls poured into 911 and police scrambled to contain the lone shooter.

“That was the scariest part,” she said. “Misinformation and being locked down … When the police don’t even know, there’s no feeling of security … That whole night we just wanted to feel some sense of security,” she said.

Michigan State University juniors Morgan Wright, left, and Ava Van Vleck embrace as they reflect at the Sparty statue on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the MSU campus in East Lansing a day after a shooting at the university.

VanderVeen joined March for Our Lives MSU after the shooting, where she is an executive board member. She said she wanted to take a more active role in gun violence prevention and participate in the group’s efforts to help students who need mental health support.

A year later, she said she feels comfortable on campus, but recognizes others don’t. She said the university could do more to recognize concerns of those students: “Students want more … They want to feel like they have a voice and are being listened to.”

‘We made a difference’

Lt. Tom Roush of the East Lansing Fire Department responded to the mass shooting on Feb. 13, 2023.

Berkey Hall’s brick-and-stone façade was lit with red-and-blue flashing lights from emergency vehicles when East Lansing firefighter Tom Roush prepared to enter the building.

He knew he wouldn’t be the same person when he walked out.

Roush, a lieutenant in the department and president of its union, is reluctant to talk — even with family — about what he saw in Room 114 as he and fellow firefighters provided medical attention and helped evacuate wounded students.

“We struggle with what to share with our spouses and our families,” said Capt. Jim Ladiski, a firefighter who responded to campus that night. “And what not to. What's appropriate? And so, sometimes after events like this, especially something so significant, there can be, you know, a disconnect a little bit with your loved ones.”

Roush and Ladiski recognize that disconnect, while possibly helpful in the short term, is not the best path forward. Ladiski has led peer support efforts within the department and helped coordinate counseling resources. Roush and the union have pushed for time and resources to help them work through what they experienced.

“It seemed like there was a strong desire after that to just be around each other,” Roush said of his fellow firefighters. “Especially the people that were there.”

There’s comfort in that shared experience. A sort of group therapy without words.

“It was the most tragic experience any of us had been in,” Ladiski said. “But we also talked about, there are several students that are still alive today because of the actions that took place that day.

“Without a doubt. ... We made a difference.”

‘Their safety net had just dropped out’

Marissa Gilson went to "the Rock" two days after the shooting to dole out hugs to grieving students.

“Many of the students were shaking in my arms,” said Gilson, 50, of Lansing. “They were so wound up and confused and scared. Their safety net had just dropped out.”

Marissa Gilson, right, of Laingsburg passed out 'mom hugs’ on the campus of Michigan State University in the days after the Feb. 13, 2023, shooting. Gilson said she'll be back out on campus this week offering more hugs.

Hugs seemed like the most worthwhile and logical thing Gilson and her friend Heather Stallone could offer the university’s students, they said. The pair served as stand-in moms that day for countless young adults who couldn’t immediately be with their own families.

The signs they carried read: "Free mom hugs. Just tap my shoulder. I will hold tight until you let go, just like a mom would do if she were here. #SpartanStrong #SpartansWill."

“I'll never forget it,” said Stallone, a business manager with MSU's Department of Plant Biology. “Some of them were a little awkward and kind of turned their head, asking, ‘Is it OK?’ first. Others sat there and sobbed and kept apologizing.”

Gilson and Stallone said the shooting has changed so much for so many, including them.

Stallone hasn’t been to the Union since before the shooting.

“I'm just not there yet, I guess,” she said.

And both carry with them a sense of awareness and vigilance they didn’t have before.

“Awareness has bled into everything I do,” Gilson said. “I'm just more cautious about situations I'm willing to put myself in, but our students should not have needed to be cautious to go to class.”

The pair plan to be back on MSU’s campus with “free mom hugs” signs again Tuesday. This time Gilson hopes she feels something other than fear emanating from the students she holds.

“I hope that I feel some growth and maturity and that they've healthfully processed this and that they're all in so much better places this year than when I first met them.”

‘You think that’s never gonna happen to me’

Alexis Dinkins, 21, of Farmington Hills, was in Akers Hall’s cafeteria with her boyfriend and another friend when she got word of a potential campus shooting.

“We hear all the time that shots or whatever are fired near campus, but it’s usually nothing, so I didn’t think anything of it,” Dinkins said.

Then Akers staff began closing the hall, and her boyfriend went to use the bathroom, which Dinkins had a bad feeling about.

“Right after he left, someone yelled ‘He’s outside! Run!’”

She and her friend, Katherine, fled the building, eventually ending up near a group of police vehicles. Her roommate called from off campus, offering a ride. While she was reluctant to put anyone else in danger, she eventually accepted, and her roommate's mother bought them a hotel room away from MSU.

For months after the shooting, Dinkins said she struggled to sit in crowded lectures or go to a movie theater.

She’s settled into a routine now, attending classes, going to the gym, spending time with friends most nights. It still shocks her that she was on campus during a mass shooting.

“You think, 'That’s never gonna happen to me.' Then it does,” she said.

MSU is planning a vigil Tuesday night. Dinkins said the gathering and having a week of events to commemorate and remember what happened is a good idea.

“I think it’s important to show support a year after … To be one community after.”

‘The students … they were ours’

Libby Howland was a few hours into her overnight shift as a 911 supervisor at Eaton County’s 911 center when they got a request for help:

There is an active shooter on MSU’s campus, there are injuries, Ingham County dispatchers need help.

Howland said she and her co-workers are trained to handle emergency calls with action, not emotion. For a moment, however fleeting, she remembers feeling shock.

No one spoke. They paused, looked at one another and communicated one thought:

Okay, this is it, this is what we do.

“We knew immediately we were all in it together,” she said.

A year later, they still are.

The shooting is the biggest emergency Howland has worked in more than a decade as a dispatcher. And it hit closer to home than any other incident. That has made it harder to process, she said.

“The students, it's like, yeah, we didn't know them personally, but they were ours. When this happens in our backyard, and it happens with our students, that hits differently. I went to MSU. I grew up just north of campus. My husband grew up going to campus. We take our children to campus. It's very much an integral part of our life and always has been.”

In the year since the shooting, Howland said, she’s felt an innate responsibility to people in the community who were hurt by the shooting, physically or emotionally.

And the dispatchers Howland works with do something they often don’t in the aftermath of an emergency.

“Sometimes our coping mechanism to do the job that we do every day, in and out, is that we don't (talk about victims),” Howland said.

“We talk about the (MSU) victims a lot in our center, and we think about them, and we think about their families.”

That sense of responsibility doesn’t feel like it will ever go away, but she isn’t alone in feeling it, and that is a comfort, she said.

‘Part of healing is to be in community’

Talking about that night still overwhelms Tina Timm.

The associate professor in the School of Social Work avoids movies and TV shows with scenes depicting shootings, and she doesn’t read news stories about mass shootings.

It’s an almost impossible task because of the news alerts she gets from some of her favorite newspapers.

“Sometimes I wish I could live in a bubble,” she said.

Professors Tina Timm and Adrian Blow at a Michigan State football game.

Timm was in Berkey Hall that night, in her classroom on the same floor as Room 114 where two students died. She used a laptop charging cord to tie the door of the room closed because it didn't have a lock, like many of the classrooms at the time. She instructed her students to hide while one called the police.

Although Timm and her students never came face-to-face with the gunman, she knows the confusion and terror they experienced were no less real.

She is uniquely qualified to talk to her students about the trauma. As a professor of social work and a practicing therapist, she understands how a traumatic event can change people’s lives. Even perceived danger can cause trauma, she said, because the brain makes no distinction after the fact.

“I can’t even imagine how a math professor or a history professor handled the concerns of students and helped them with what they were going through.”

In the months after the shooting, Timm was teaching a class in Bessey Hall. Outside, police sirens blared. The sound took Timm back to that night, and she could tell that some of her students were uncomfortable.

“I stopped the class for a second and acknowledged to the students that the noise was there, but that we were safe in the classroom,” she said. “We were not in danger.”

By using natural, teachable moments, she was able to provide a model for “real, genuine” trauma processing for her students. These moments sparked conversations between her and her students.

“The research does show that an important part of healing is to be in community and in groups talking about those experiences,” she said. “You have better outcomes than if you try to do that on your own.”

‘Calm exudes calm’

Michigan State University Police Chief Chris Rozman in his office on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in East Lansing.

Rozman wasn’t well known outside MSU before the shooting. But on the night of Feb. 13, he was the face viewers saw as he briefed the media twice. The first was at 11:02 p.m. while police were still searching for the shooter who opened fire in Berkey at 8:18 p.m. The second was at 12:25 p.m., about 35 minutes after police confronted the man, who killed himself, in north Lansing.

Before stepping forward to the lectern to face a line of cameras and journalists, Rozman practiced breathing exercises to lower his heart rate and help him focus. He wanted to provide reassurance to the scared students and parents watching the broadcast.

His philosophy: Calm exudes calm.

Rozman, a 22-year veteran of the university’s police department, wouldn’t be named police chief for another month and a day later, but his connection to the university stretches back more than two decades.

Like many officers in the department - and other law enforcement assembled for briefings - Rozman is an MSU alum. He walked the campus as a student and now, decades later, walks it in uniform.

For about an hour most days, Rozman will walk through Berkey Hall. He said he chats with students or staff.

“That helps me,” he said. “That makes me feel like I'm still connected to our people and the operation and the community.”

On Tuesday, Rozman will once again be on campus. He’ll work the night shift, have food for his officers and invite area first responders to join.

He’ll be on watch, hoping once again that calm exudes calm.

Need help?

Are you or someone you know struggling with a mental health issue? There are resources available.

For members of the MSU community: Resources can be accessed at https://caps.msu.edu/. The university also operates a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week crisis hotline. Call 517-355-8270 and press “1” at the promptto speak with a crisis counselor.

For other Greater Lansing residents: Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties offers 24-hour confidential crisis services on a walk-in basis or by phone. To see someone in person, visit the Community Mental Health Building, 812 E. Jolly Road, Lansing. Or call 517-346-8460 or 517-372-8460. Services for the hearing impaired are available at 800-649-3777.

Anywhere in Michigan: Michigan residents can contact the 988 Lifeline, call or text 988 or chat online with the lifeline chat at 988lifeline.org. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also recommends anyone who needs immediate help call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU shooting, a year later: Stories from survivors show difficult path to recovery