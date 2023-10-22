MSU Flashes Hitler on Video Boards During Trivia Game

Michigan State University says it is “deeply sorry” that an outside contractor flashed a giant image of Adolf Hitler on its video boards at Spartan Stadium during a pre-game video quiz. “This is not representative of our institutional values,” MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement, responding to online backlash that erupted. The Detroit News reports that a photo of the gaffe—which came during a question on where the Nazi leader was born—had more than 670,000 views on social media before halftime.

