EAST LANSING — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has called a special online meeting for 8 a.m. Friday to discuss personnel action.

The university would not disclose what the personnel action was concerning, but it’s widely expected to involve the next university president. According to media reports, the finalist for the position is Kevin Guskiewicz, chancellor of University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.

But no other details have been released about Friday's meeting, and the press release stated that "the university will not be commenting on the personnel action ahead of the special meeting."

MSU has been searching for a president since August, when Interim President Teresa Woodruff said she would not be seeking the permanent position.

Trustee Dennis Denno said that he expected to hire a president by Thanksgiving.

However, experts have said the search was made more complicated by the investigation into former football coach Mel Tucker, who the university fired for cause on Sept. 27, months into sexual harassment investigation that later determined he violated school rules.

Also, Trustee Brianna Scott accused Board of Trustees Chairperson Rema Vassar of "inappropriate conduct," leading to faculty members' calls for Vassar's removal.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU to hold special meeting Friday regarding "personnel action"