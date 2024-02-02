MSU and Michigan AG's office decide on timeline for release of Nassar docs

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University officials announced Friday they'll start releasing later this month thousands of documents they withheld for years related to the investigation of serial predator Larry Nassar.

Interim President Teresa Woodruff shared the timeline during Friday's board of trustees meeting, and MSU Vice President of Communications Emily Guerrant confirmed that the timeline and process was decided during a Jan. 24 meeting between representatives from the MSU General Counsel and Michigan Attorney General's offices.

It hasn't been clear what exactly is going to be released, and redactions are expected. But the state attorney general lawyers will get to review documents they've been pursuing since around the start of 2018, when Nassar was given an effective life sentence.

On Dec. 15, MSU's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to release the long-withheld documents to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Those documents would first be reviewed by MSU General Counsel Brian Quinn and will be redacted to protect personal privacy and other information deemed unrelated to the investigation.

Specifically, the board authorized the “conduct and oversee the examination of documents identified in the privilege log created in the Attorney General’s investigation and release such documents to the Attorney General."

These documents would be "subject to any appropriate redactions of information necessary to comply with and protect individuals’ interests under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), other applicable privacy statues, and any applicable protective orders entered by federal and state courts or third-party confidentiality agreements, if any; and to protect attorney-client privileged communications concerning matters unrelated to Larry Nassar…”

The board has for years withheld thousands of documents reviewed by law firms it hired in the wake of the Nassar revelations and determined by an East Lansing judge as subject to attorney-client privilege. While the board could have waived that privilege at any time, it had refused repeatedly to do so, or to turn them over the state attorney general's office.

Board Chair Rema Vassar said at the Dec. 15 board meeting that the end of litigation with insurance companies, combined with the confirmation of incoming university president Kevin Guskiewicz were reasons that the board finally decided to release the documents to the AG's office.

"This was an opportunity for us to do the right thing, and move on to the next chapter of our healing at MSU," Vassar said in December.

At the time, Vassar did not say when MSU would be turning over the documents to Nessel and that it would be "a little bit further out" due to privacy considerations.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Reporter Matt Mencarini contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU and Michigan AG's office decide on timeline for release of Nassar docs