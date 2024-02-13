How MSU observed Feb. 13, one year after mass shooting

EAST LANSING — Students, faculty, local leaders and community members gathered Tuesday on Michigan State University's campus to pay respects and remember the lives lost a year before in a mass shooting.

There were no classes but plenty of hugs, support and memorials. Bouquets were laid at the base of the Rock, a perpetually repainted landmark that on Tuesday was painted green with "Spartans Together" in white. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of many who laid bouquets at the Sparty statue.

A group hugs after leaving flowers at the Sparty statue on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, on campus in East Lansing.

Chris White of Southfield and his son Owen White, an MSU sophomore, walked gingerly around The Rock, blending into the green paint with their puffy MSU jackets.

“We just wanted to pay our respects,” Chris White, 51, said. “Even though that day is no longer here, it’s a new day. We still remember. It’s a day you can’t forget. But as long as students continue to attend, that’s the best they can do is to persevere.”

Owen White, on the autism spectrum, said he was glad to help pay his respects to the students who died as they circled around The Rock, looking at the names written in spray paint, “Brian Arielle Alexandria.”

The Whites were preparing to drive home a year ago when they heard about the shooting, in which lone gunman Anthony McRae would kill students Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner and wounded five before leaving campus and killing himself.

Owen White was studying late on campus and his father said it was a parent’s nightmare.

A steady number of students visited the reflection space in the Michigan State University Main Library throughout the afternoon.

“I’d say about 150 students overall,” said Anne Bradley, Director of Development for Common Ground, an organization dedicated to helping people in crisis and providing support through the healing process.

Two service dogs, Lakota and Gus were in the middle of the room, with students gathered around them.

“We’re letting (the students) come to us,” Bradley said.

Cheyenne Schultz, a victim advocate with Common Ground, described the conversations she’d had with students that afternoon, saying most were “general conversations about where they were that night, how they’re feeling today.”

“It’s more about comfort and community,” Bradley said. Rather than helping students in extreme emotional distress, she characterized her role in the conversations as being the listener for students who needed one.

“(The students) seem to have good resources and know where to go,” Bradley said.

Schultz volunteered to be a counselor on MSU’s campus Tuesday because she was a recent college graduate. Even though she did not attend MSU, she wanted to help those who were the same age as her.

Jamie Moriarty is the MSU Library Hollander Makerspace Coordinator. The space has hosted a variety of events for students, some just so they could learn something, but also some destressing events around finals week.

Makerspace held an event the week after the gun violence on campus last year.

This year, they had three giant coloring sheets laid out for students. Moriarty said it was nice to see the pages slowly fill with color throughout the day.

Moriarty wasn’t sure what kind of event students would want or need Tuesday, but she knew that the Makerspace could provide a community center.

“How do you know what people need? But we decided to do something similar to what we do around finals week, something where you can be with people or sit in silence if you need to.”

Emerson Cywinski, a chemistry sophomore coloring at one of the pages said that being a student after the gun violence was “difficult in the beginning, not as much now.”

Although he still thinks about it, his life has mostly moved on.

“I think it’s nice they had (coloring) for people today, if they needed to vent…”

Students, faculty, and community members planned to gather north of Spartan Stadium from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for an evening remembrance that is to include a lengthy moment of silence beginning at 8:18 p.m., when Ingham County 911 received the first shots fired calls at Berkey Hall.

