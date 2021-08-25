MSU officer reportedly threatened over masks

Aug. 25—MANKATO — A young man allegedly threatened a Minnesota State University security officer who asked him to put on a mask.

Oluwaferanmi Joshua Arowoshola, 19, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor trespassing Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Arowoshola reportedly refused to put on a mask in a university building Monday afternoon as required by MSU policy. He said he has "superior authority" and refused to leave campus, according to a court complaint.

He lightly touched the security officer's chest multiple times and allegedly told the officer: "Death is soon going to find you."

He reportedly then was non-compliant with a Mankato police officer and continued to make claims of superiority.