MSU physical therapist assistant accused of sexually assaulting female patient during appointment

EAST LANSING — A Michigan State University physical therapist assistant is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a female patient during a medical appointment.

In early 2021, a woman sought treatment for a leg condition and, on a recommendation, went to see William Mead at an MSU medical building in East Lansing. During the appointment, Mead made several comments about the woman's physique, according to a lawsuit, and rubbed her pelvic region, collarbone and shoulders, telling her that it was connected to her lower leg problem.

She estimated that he touched her breasts and pubic region about 17 times, slowing down his movements in those areas relative to others, according to the lawsuit, which added that he "used a cupping motion as opposed to a flat hand."

The woman asked Mead why he was repeatedly touching those areas and he said he had to follow the lines of her lymph nodes, according to the lawsuit.

She reported the incident to university police and the Office of Institutional Equity the day after appointment, according to lawsuit. The MSU Office of Institutional Equity handles Title IX and other sexual misconduct investigations with regard to violations of university policy.

Police sent their investigation to Ingham County prosecutors for review and no charges were issued.

Messages were left seeking comment from an attorney for Mead and an attorney for the woman who filed the lawsuit. The State Journal is not identifying her because she reported a sexual assault.

Dan Olsen, a spokesperson for MSU, declined to comment on the lawsuit or to provide the outcome of the OIE investigation.

"While I cannot comment on a lawsuit we have not seen, I want to assure the community that all reports made to the university are rigorously reviewed and followed up on by appropriate investigative units on campus," Olsen wrote in an emailed statement.

He added that Mead was still employed by MSU Health Care.

On Monday, Mead was still listed on a university website as a physical therapist assistant. But by Tuesday morning, after the State Journal had reached out to Mead's attorney and the university for comment, that page no longer existed.

Melissa Jegla, a spokesperson with MSU Health Care, said its policy to remove provider profiles when they’re no longer seeing patients. She could not provide additional information as to why Mead is no longer seeing patients.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 8 in Ingham County Circuit Court, following notices of intent to sue the university that were filed in the Michigan Court of Claims in October 2022. The notice is a required step in Michigan when suing a government entity like MSU.

Included with the lawsuit are three signed affidavits from physical therapists who reviewed the woman's medical records from the appointment and information from her interview with the university's Title IX office.

They cite a lack of informed consent from the woman and that Mead touching her breasts and pubic area would be against the standard of care for the injury she sough treatment for.

Mead's state license to work as a physical therapist assistant is still active, according to a state website.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State physical therapist assistant accused of sexual assault