How MSU plans to observe Feb. 13 one year after mass shooting

Green lights illuminate Beaumont Tower on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, on the MSU campus in East Lansing. Before the green lights were turned on at 8:18 p.m., the carillon played 'MSU Shadows.' The song was followed by eight bell tolls in honor and remembrance of the three killed and five students injured in the Feb. 13 tragedy.

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University is organizing a day of events in remembrance of the Feb. 13, 2023, mass shooting on campus.

Campus events will take place throughout the day Tuesday, culminating with an evening vigil.

On-campus events

There will be no classes for MSU students on Tuesday. Classes will resume Wednesday, but the university said no assignments or exams will take place that day. University facilities will remain open Tuesday, including dining halls and gyms. Services such as counseling and CATA buses will continue.

The Gilbert Pavilion at the Breslin Student Events Center will host a luminary pickup and decoration event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Luminaries, provided by the United Resiliency Center, include a green, battery-operated tea light and a white paper bag. Other locations where they can be picked up include the Common Ground United Resiliency Center, 1504 E. Grand River Ave., the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, and the East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road.

A luminary lighting event will take place from 8 to 8:25 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lot 62 during the remembrance event.

On Tuesday, Reflective Spaces staffed with counseling support will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brody Hall, Room 175, the Main MSU Library, in the Green Room W444, the International Center, and the Hannah Community Center, in Recital Room 246.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Alumni Memorial Chapel will host religious leaders representing a spectrum of denominational beliefs who will be available to provide support. Counselors will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, support dogs will be available in the Eppley Center, Room E105. No counselors will be there.

The Healing Through Kindness and Service event will take place in the International Center, Room 115, as well as at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing. The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., invites students, faculty, staff and community members to drop in and participate in kindness activities, such as note writing, gift-making or volunteering for service activities. A shuttle will be available between the two locations from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evening vigil and luminary lighting

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., MSU will host an evening remembrance in Lot 62, north of Spartan Stadium. At 8 p.m. the luminary lighting will take place. A program will begin about 8:10 p.m. Moments of silence will take place at 8:18 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. The gathering and program will be livestreamed starting at 7:30 p.m., and will be hosted at https://spartanstogether.msu.edu/feb-13-2024-gathering-livestream.

Other events

East Lansing Public Schools will not conduct classes Feb. 13. The East Lansing City Council meeting for that day was canceled.

