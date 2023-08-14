MSU president discusses enrollment goals, strategic plan highlights in convocation address

Aug. 14—MANKATO — Minnesota State University President Edward Inch discussed enrollment benchmarks, diversity goals and other topics during his convocation address Monday morning as he outlined the university's Destination 2030 strategic plan.

The university is setting a goal to reach 30,000 students by 2030, Inch said Monday, adding that the strength of the university's community partnerships is vital to many of the goals they want to achieve in the next seven years.

He said part of their vision involves goals to expand professional development programs and improve the transfer student experience in part by identifying better ways to transfer credits.

"Our path forward depends on the connections we develop across the region and how successfully we can become a talent hub that energizes innovation and entrepreneurship."

Destination 2030 also sets diversity goals such as strengthening the campus' climate and collaborating with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council to integrate regional efforts with their own.

"How we create an environment that is inviting to all people, instills a sense of belonging, requires our collective efforts of our university and our regional leaders."

Inch also said he wants the university's curriculum to help inspire action in students.

"That means making strategic investments in high-impact learning, including connecting students with industry leaders, offering real-world experiences in (every program) and looking to what's happening in model programs."

At the beginning of his address to the campus assembly, Inch also acknowledged the negotiating teams representing the Minnesota State system and the administrative and service faculty bargaining unit working to reach an agreement to avert a strike that could begin as early as Aug. 21.

"While the outcome of these talks is beyond our control, I am truly hopeful, and I'm optimistic, that these teams are going to reach a positive settlement over the next two days," he said.

"Yet, there are many, many difficult conversations occurring across our campus saying many of our colleagues are struggling with unbelievably difficult choices. So no matter how this critical leap of choices goes, we will remain a community committed to the success of our students."

Student Government President Sierra Roiger was also among speakers at the gathering on Monday morning.

During her presentation, Roiger touched on student government goals that included increasing wages for on-campus employees.

"Many people in this room have noticed the increased pressure at current wages. The current minimum wage of campus jobs for students is $12 an hour," she said. "This year we will continue the work that has been started by our predecessors in continuing the advocacy for living wages for all on-campus employees."

The first day of fall classes is Aug. 21.