MSU President Samuel Stanley resigns, says he lost confidence in Board of Trustees

Samuel Stanley has resigned his position as Michigan State University's president. In a video message posted Thursday, he said he has lost confidence in the school's Board of Trustees.

He went out with a blistering attack on the board. In a four-minute, 54 second video he said he submitted his contractually-required 90-day notice of his resignation.

"I ... have lost confidence in the actions of the current board of trustees and I can not in good conscience continue to serve this board," he said. "The actions of the campus over the past month have shown the world that Michigan State University will not accept micromanagement by board members of the operations (of the university) and that we will hold individuals, no matter what their rank, accountable for their action."

Some board members had disagreements with Stanley over his leadership of the school.

At issue is Stanley’s handling of the Title IX-related pushing out of business school dean Sanjay Gupta, who abruptly resigned in August, and the certification of Title IX reports to the state. Faculty members and the student government have both passed no-confidence votes in the board, saying it was stepping into matters it shouldn't be.

The board has hired an outside law firm to investigate the handling of the Gupta case and other issues in the Office of Instituitional Equity office. A date for wrapping up that investigation has yet to be announced.

Stanley is the school's third consecutive leader to be forced out because of issues related to MSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Lou Anna Simon was forced out in January 2018 at the height of the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal. Nassar, an MSU team doctor, was convicted of sexually assaulting scores of athletes, mostly gymnasts. MSU had complaints about Nassar, but had cleared him.

John Engler, who was interim president following Simon, resigned under pressure over his handling of the Nassar fallout, including insensitive comments he repeatedly made about Nassar's victims.

Stanley was hired in May 2019 from Stony Brook University in New York.

The board's officers, representing the full board, told him in September he had lost the board's trust and needed to step down, sources previously told the Free Press. Stanley could refuse to do so and force the board to fire him. According to his contract, if MSU were to fire him for cause, it would not owe him any additional money. However, if he were to resign he would be eligible for one additional year of salary. He signed a new contract in 2021 that raised his yearly salary to $960,000.

Since the Free Press first reported the news of board members asking Stanley to step down, the campus has seen infighting. Two board members, chairwoman Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster, came out publicly and said they thought Stanley should stay. Board member Rema Vassar has said she doesn't have a "trusting relationship" with Stanley. Other board members have stayed relatively silent.

The Faculty Senate's leaders and the student government have both sent strongly worded letters to the board saying they should let Stanley handle academic issues and drop the investigations. Stanley and Provost Teresa Woodruff also sent letters telling the board to back off.

The board has also heard from a group of 23 senior business school professors encouraging them to continue the investigation.

