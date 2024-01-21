MSU Presidents Project: Midwestern's fight to climb out of a multi-million budget hole

Editor’s note: This is the third installment in the MSU Presidents Project, a series examining MSU Texas from the short tenure of former President JuliAnn Mazachek that ended a year ago to the direction the university is heading under new President Stacia Haynie. The next installment will be available Wednesday.

When MSU Texas President Stacia Haynie came back to lead the university, she was well aware of the troubles facing Midwestern State University — and higher education in general — on the budget and enrollment fronts.

MSU has been grappling with a growing budget hole that was, at its deepest, over $7.2 million after Haynie took the reins Aug. 1. She estimated the university has pared off about half of that shortfall.

"We're are on our way to closing that deficit, but we do have a ways to go,” Haynie, a university alumna and Clay County native, said during a Dec. 14 interview.

Conversations about how to deal with budget and enrollment challenges had been going on across the campus in the year before her arrival. Decisions awaited the appointment of a new permanent president for some months.

Where did MSU's budget crisis come from?

Haynie succeeded former MSU President JuliAnn Mazachek, who unexpectedly left in January 2023 after one semester.

She returned to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, to become its president, leaving in her wake over $170,000 in expenses related to her brief tenure.

Now, it's up to Haynie to right the MSU budget ship and steer enrollment upward. She attributed MSU's budget woes to a combination of declining enrollment and retention.

"Over time, there has been a challenge in both of those areas," Haynie said.

Haynie

While the pandemic exacerbated the decline, it had already started, she said.

With the budget battle in mind, Haynie is doing some things differently from her predecessor. Haynie has no plans for a pricey investiture ceremony. Mazacheks' November 2022 investiture cost more than most MSU students' tab for a year of full-time classes.

It is worth noting that in October last year, Mazachek was once again celebrated, this time with a presidential inauguration at Washburn University.

Haynie's mantra for Midwestern State University

MSU's new president is focused on securing the university's future.

Addressing MSU's challenges means cutting expenditures with cost-saving measures but also beefing up revenue with initiatives geared toward students, Haynie said.

"My mantra is we will be focused on access, ensuring that students are able to to get and find MSU Texas as their academic home and then secondly that those students will be successful. So access and success is our focus,” she said.

Difficult cuts to bring MSU into better budget waters

On the expense side, MSU announced cuts during her tenure that include the loss of 10 university jobs from closing the MSU Print Shop and MSU Testing Center, and restructuring the Vinson Health Center.

In addition, the university has left a number of positions unfilled, Haynie said.

“We were able to utilize some of those resources, and that has been helpful," she said.

In all of their decisions, officials focused on protecting the university's academic core to make sure MSU's fundamental mission of education continues.

Stacia Haynie, MSU Texas president, speaks at a graduation ceremony in December 2023.

Moving forward with an eye toward potential savings at MSU

Officials will keep looking at possible cost-savings across the campus, ranging from how and when courses are scheduled to how MSU is supporting students, she said.

“As we continue to watch enrollment, we will adjust the spending to adjust to enrollment,” Haynie said.

Enrollment figures provided by MSU dating back to fall 2020 show a decline in both headcount and student credit hours. Fall 2023 saw 5,573 students enrolled, down almost 290 students from 2020.

Student credit hours generated by enrollees also fell in the same time period, slumping by over 6,530 down to 59,781.

The enrollment mix at MSU

But it's about more than numbers. It's also about the mix of students. For example, the number of high school students enrolled in MSU courses has exploded from 85 in fall 2020 to 463 in fall 2023.

A dual-enrollment student is not the equivalent of a full-time freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, Haynie said. And they are not the same as graduate students, who may be take one course a semester or, if full time, three courses.

“That change in the mix where there are fewer who are full-time students creates a challenge," Haynie said. "Dual enrollment is fantastic, but that is not something where universities are seeing a return to the bottom line.”

MSU is happy to partner with local school districts.

“But that's very different than the student who comes here and is in our residence hall and cheering at our football games,” Haynie said. “So we want to make sure that when you're building your budget, you’re understanding that student mix.”

Enrollment is expected to become more of a challenge for higher education institutions because of the demographic cliff. The traditional college-age population is expected to begin declining in 2026.

MSU Texas graduating students toss their mortar boards in the air in December 2023.

What kind of students is MSU aiming to recruit?

In any case, MSU is looking to put a range of students into the university's classes.

"We will continue to recruit those students who will come to MSU Texas just like I did, graduating from high school and coming to the campus and having a fantastic experience," she said.

"But the market is also demanding that we have those opportunities for working adults who need additional credentials," Haynie said.

MSU will be looking for graduate degree programs, such as its popular master's in business administration, but also for students who didn't finish college.

“Life intervened, and they were not able to complete the degree," Haynie said.

MSU has online opportunities for them to return and finish, she said.

“We're also excited about reaching that population to ensure that we're able to help them cross that stage," Haynie said.

