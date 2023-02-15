MSU shooter Anthony McRae found with note detailing threats to other schools

The 43-year-old man accused of killing three and wounding five in a shooting at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself was found with a note detailing threats to two other schools, authorities say.

Police identified the gunman in Monday’s shooting as Anthony Dwayne McRae. He is not believed to have any connection to MSU.

On Tuesday morning, reports claimed that a note was found with McRae’s body after he killed himself. The note allegedly indicated threats to two New Jersey schools.

Meanwhile, it emerged that McRae had been living with his father, had firearms convictions and was known for firing weapons on the property, according to neighbours.

Megan Bender, who lives on the same street as McRae and his father, Michael, in Lansing -- just over five miles from the MSU campus - told The Detroit News that the suspect would fire out of the back door of the home, she believed for target practice, and police had previously been called to the address.

Michael McCrae, a well-known scrapper in the neighbourhood, has “never done any harm to anyone,” Ms Bender told the outlet. “He’s just an old man, minds his business.”

Anthony McRae was charged in 2019 with carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, a felony, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to records obtained by the Detroit News. He pleaded guilty to the second charge, the felony was dismissed and he was sentenced to probation, which ended in May 2021.

According to records, the suspect has also listed addresses in Bear, Delaware -- the same hometown as Barry Croft, 47, who was sentenced in December for the plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan.