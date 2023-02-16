MSU shooting suspect had 2 handguns, extra ammo on him, police say

Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman provides an update to the media on Feb. 16, 2023.

The Michigan State University shooting suspect was found with two 9-millimeter handguns, two magazines and 50 rounds of loose ammunition, police said in a news conference Thursday.

The suspect, who ended his own life during that interaction with police, also had two pages of notes, including a list of places he wanted to visit and some that could be construed as a motive, police said. The note the shooting suspect had on him had a list of businesses on it, including a Meijer warehouse where he had worked at some point. Other places were businesses where he had been asked to leave, as well as a local church and a school district in New Jersey. The guns were purchased legally, but not registered, police said.

Police said the note seemed to point out that Anthony McRae appeared to be slighted by people and businesses and that could lead to a possible motive. However, police added they didn't have any definite motive.

The note also said McRae was the leader of a group of 20 killers. However, police said they determined quickly that there was only one shooter active. They also interviewed the shooter's father, who said his son spent all his time in his room and didn't have any friends, much less a group of 20 killers.

On Monday, about 8:15 p.m., a lone gunman, later identified by police as Anthony McRae, 43, killed three students and badly injured five others at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union before authorities found him off campus, where he took his own life with a gunshot. Officials did not identify the people who were injured in the shooting but said they had been taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Killed were Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson — all MSU students. Police said Thursday they believe McRae was not targeting specific groups of students but shot at random.

One of shooting victims in the hospital was just upgraded from critical to stable, officials said. The rest of the hospitalized students remain in critical condition, MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff said.

"I'm pleased we are seeing some signs of improvement in our students," she said.

After the shooting on campus, McRae made it nearly 4 miles away from campus, where police officers, acting on a tip from the public, stopped him.

During that stop, police ordered McRae to raise his hands. McRae didn't, instead using one of the two pistols he was carrying to end his life, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzales said. A review of body cameras worn by police showed McRae did not speak before shooting himself, Gonzales said.

MSU's campus was closed Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, it was placed back on normal operations, which meant campus offices were open. However, classes aren't resuming until Monday.

Campus officials aren't sure what MSU will look like going forward, but said it will come back strong. She also said campus leaders are looking at all possible options for how classes are completed this semester, including online options.

"We are a strong community and we will not allow a single individual to take our school away from us," Woodruff said.

