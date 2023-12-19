MSU students frustrated with administration for reopening Berkey Hall in spring semester

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University officials say it's time to reopen Berkey Hall, the building where two students were shot and killed in February, but some students say it's too soon, and too painful, for that to happen.

"We are still processing. We are still healing, some are just starting to heal," Cassidy Howard, an MSU sophomore, told the Board of Trustees Friday. "I cannot stress enough that we are not getting the support needed as it is, let alone the support that would be needed when this hall reopens. Would you be willing to move your offices into that building, to face those classes every day? If your desk was placed where my classmates' blood was on the floor, how would you feel?"

The MSU Office for Resource and Support Coordination announced this fall that Berkey Hall will reopen for classes in January, adding that "there will be no classes held in the rooms directly impacted by the violence of Feb. 13."

"The assessment was that the majority (of those impacted by the shooting) expressed a desire to reopen Berkey Hall in a phased approach, which is what we've done," interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff said Friday. "We already have our offices back in Berkey Hall. ... I guess I would say we know the healing process is not linear and, in fact, not everyone is on the same path. ... We hear those voices today, the survey the students developed... We'll be considering that as well."

The Associate Students of MSU previously suggested that online options should be required for all classes taking place in Berkey; representatives could not be reached for comment.

Both Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, where a third student was killed, were closed immediately after the shooting. The Union reopened in April, and since then door locks have been added to all of the classrooms in Berkey, with more planned across campus.

In addition, the classroom in Berkey where two students were killed will not be used as a classroom ever again. Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said the room will be renovated into "spaces for reflection."

Three classroom doors on the first floor of Berkey Hall are seen sealed shut on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the lecture hall on the campus of Michigan State University where three students were fatally shot and five others wounded in February.

On the first day the building reopens, the school will bring in counselors and therapy dogs for students, Jeitschko said. Support staff will remain in the building for the first few weeks of classes.

Despite on-campus security additions, the reopening of the Union and planned support options, students expressed hesitation about returning to Berkey.

"Being in Berkey Hall, it's too much, and it is too soon," MSU senior Charlotte Plotzke said. "People were murdered there... People should not be forced to go to classes there."

Saylor Reinders, co-chair of the Michigan State chapter of the Students Demand Action, and another student, Maya Manuel, who founded SitDown MSU, conducted a survey to gauge student feelings about the building reopening.

Nearly 600 students responded. Most who responded didn't think Berkey should reopen for the spring semester and 97% of the students who responded said that they had not been consulted by the school.

A old lockset on a classroom door on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the second floor of Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University. Officials are in the process of replacing vintage hardware on campus doors with updated hardware that can be secured manually from inside classrooms without the use of a key.

"'I was in Berkey Hall on Feb. 13 and I'm still dealing with PTSD from that day'" a student response shared by Reinders read. "'It hasn't even been a year.'"

Joseph Kesto, co-president of the Michigan State chapter March For Our Lives, said Friday that he wouldn't take a class in the building, and is concerned that if a class he needs is scheduled in the building it could impact his ability to graduate on time.

Kesto said while searching for next semester's classes, he saw one is scheduled in Berkey, adding that he asked if he could take the class online and was told that wasn't an option.

MSU's Office for Resource and Support Coordination's website says a student with concerns should reach out to their academic advisor who "can work with you to consider an alternate class."

Jeitschko said a student should consult with an academic adviser to determine whether the class could be taken at a later time when the student is more comfortable being in Berkey Hall. For juniors and seniors who don't want to wait until they are comfortable in the building, he suggested asking an adviser if a replacement class can be found.

Jeitschko said the university is not considering a Zoom option for classes in Berkey, adding that when a class meant for in-person teaching is online there is a "deterioration of quality."

"Students were able to see where their classes would be held when they signed up for classes in October," he said. "Some of the classes are hybrid, but most were designed to be in-person."

Although there was no formal "town hall" for students to share their opinions, Jeitschko said student perspectives were considered. He said the committee deliberating on Berkey heard from administrators and faculty who had consulted with students.

Mandy and Scott Adams of Hartland comfort each other as their children Payson, 6 and Weston, 8, place flowers outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Feb. 19, 2023.

He acknowledged the survey by Reinders and Manuel, and said plans for reopening the building would continue.

"I appreciate and understand the responses ... we will be moving forward," he said. "We are trying to support as many people as possible ... we know we won't be able to address everyone's concerns."

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @sarahmatwood

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State Berkey Hall reopening despite student concerns