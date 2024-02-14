MSU students help bring community together following shooting tragedy
Carolyn Clifford interviews two MSU students who have helped bring the community together through events following the campus shooting tragedy.
Mercedes said the Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 E Performance cost 'a chunk of our available firepower' under the cost cap, aiming to get back in front in 2024.
Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election in New York’s Third Congressional District, defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in the race to replace George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December.
NYCB made it clear in a Tuesday filing that its new executive chairman Alessandro DiNello is now officially the boss, with the CEO reporting to him.
This is the second time Karpathy has left the top AI firm and his departure is not because of any event, issue or drama, he said. Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI, initially left the company to join Tesla in 2017. Karpathy has also built an immense following on social media and YouTube, posting thought-provoking writings on the nascent space and videos that explain the inner workings of AI.
In the proposal, the Pac-12 is asking the CFP to guarantee the league revenue distribution amounts and voting privileges.
Otter, the AI-powered meeting assistant that transcribes audio in real time, is adding another layer of AI to its product with today's introduction of Meeting GenAI, a new set of AI tools for meetings. Included with GenAI is an AI chatbot you can query to get information about past meetings you've recorded with Otter, an AI chat feature that can be used by teams and an AI conversation summary that provides an overview of the meeting that took place, so you don't have to read the full transcript to catch up. Although journalists and students may use AI to record things like interviews or lectures, Otter's new AI features are aimed more at those who leverage the meeting helper in a corporate environment.
Akamai today announced the launch of its Gecko "Generalized Edge Compute" platform. This new initiative will increase the company's cloud-computing network with an additional 10 regions worldwide in the first quarter of this year and then another 75 throughout the rest of the year. Ever since it acquired Linode in 2022, Akamai has made it clear that it intends to build a more comprehensive cloud computing service with a focus on bringing compute capacity close to its users, reducing latency for many traditional use cases and enabling new ones like immersive retail, spatial computing and consumer and industrial IoT.
With multiple players on new teams, things are starting to take shape for the stretch run. It's time for savvy fantasy managers to take advantage.
Last February we heard he was launching an AI startup built with former Google employee Clay Bavor. Today, the two emerged with a new conversational AI company called Sierra with some bold claims about what it can do. At its heart, the new company is a customer service bot.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Motif Analytics, a startup specializing in sequence analytics for growth teams, today announced that it has raised a $5.7 million seed funding round led by Felicis and Amplify Partners. At its core Motif helps product teams find the patterns in how users interact with their tools. "So you have this sequence of events that the user is doing and then you can look and mark in your sequence: here is when a certain thing happened that might affect their actions," Motif co-founder and CEO Mikhail Panko told me.
The more powerful, more expensive 2025 Lexus UX 250h starts at $37,490, an increase of $800 over the entry-level 2024 Lexus UX 250h.
Former President Donald Trump is drawing international criticism for his comments on Saturday about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Here’s what he said and why it’s making U.S allies nervous.
Over 46,000 five star reviews praise these affordable poles for being 'well-made' and 'tough' — plus they come in 8 cute colors.
In today's edition: The Chiefs cement their dynasty, Patrick Mahomes adds to his legend, the birth of "Vinsanity," dress like the DunKings, and more.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.