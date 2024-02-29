MSU Track & Field Coach Resigns

TechCrunch

It's hard to keep track of crypto's technical development, but one thing hasn't changed much: blockchain applications are notoriously hard to build. Initia, founded by a group of developers in their late 20s, is trying to bring more interoperability to multichain networks and simplify the process of creating app-specific blockchains, or app chains. Popular household blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin have captured most users' attention, but app chains have emerged in recent times to provide developers with more freedom over customization, such as economic and governance structures.