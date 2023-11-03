MSUB releases results from Mountain States Poll

TechCrunch

Mayor Karen Bass says Los Angeles — not a state agency — should have the power to decide how robotaxi companies expand in the city. As Waymo expands its operations in the city, Bass sent an open letter to the Public Utilities Commission, which regulates commercial robotaxi operations in California, arguing that Los Angeles should hold that ultimate authority. In the letter, Bass said the city is "equipped with the tools to effectively regulate AV service within its jurisdiction" and that LA "should determine the requirements for future deployment."