MSU's efactory awarded $500K grant to connect students with entrepreneurs, employers

The efactory at Missouri State University was recently awarded a $500,000 grant to expand academic projects and innovative partnerships that will connect students with entrepreneurs and employers.

It will also allow for the expansion of Codefi’s Lead Labs program throughout the Southern Missouri Innovation Network, called Innovate SOMO.

Last week, Missouri Technology Corporation announced the recipients of more than $3 million in grant funding through the Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity (MOBEC) program.

The funding for efactory will be for the next three years.

“MTC has been critical to our success, the growth of our programs and the services we’re able to provide to entrepreneurs and job creators," said Rachel Anderson, Executive Director, efactory at Missouri State, in a Tuesday news release. “This grant award will help us roll out even more entrepreneurial training programs, open doors to real-world learning opportunities and help fill the talent pipeline.”

Jack Scatizzi, executive director of MTC, said the grant program is designed to expand entrepreneurial capacity within the state.

"By strategically investing in entrepreneur support organizations, we aim to ensure entrepreneurs have access to the necessary resources and guidance to grow their businesses in Missouri.”

Scatizzi added: “We are excited to provide funding to support a new student-focused training program being launched through efactory."

James Stapleton, Codefi’s President & CEO, said on the biggest challenges tech startups face is attracting customers.

“Codefi’s Lead Labs program provides training to university student interns to prospect and qualify B2B leads for startups in our programs," he said, in the release. "Not only do the students learn valuable transferable skills, but they also help local early-stage companies accelerate their growth toward success.”

