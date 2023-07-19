MSU's efactory marks 10 years, doubles coworking space with expansion into Brick City

Missouri State University's efactory is celebrating its 10th anniversary. I

Demand for coworking space at Missouri State University's efactory has maxed out the available square footage and open desks.

In response, the efactory is expanding that service.

At a Wednesday celebration to mark its 10th anniversary, the efactory announced the opening of a third coworking space. The move doubles its overall capacity.

"We've seen a huge increase in demand," said Rachel Anderson, executive director of efactory.

That ongoing demand initially drove the efactory to dedicate a second area in the Plaster Free Enterprise Center for coworking, an arrangement that allows remote workers, small business employees and entrepreneurs to share office space.

The new coworking space will be on the third floor of Brick City's Building 3. The semi-private offices will be called Coworking@Brick.

In an interview with the News-Leader, Anderson said traditional office jobs have changed with improved technology and the flexibility created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel Anderson, director of the efactory at Missouri State University

Anderson recalled her own experience returning to Springfield and working remotely for a company based in Los Angeles. She then created her own tech startup company.

"This mindset where you go to a place and you work ... in the same room as other people, who might be working on different things was still pretty new to Springfield," recalled Anderson of that time a decade ago. "We started with probably six members and now are supporting more than 40 members on a monthly basis."

The efactory offers a range of coworking options and amenities build with more usage, including:

Day passes: $20 for a single day or $100 for a pack of 10. Includes internet, phone booths and bottomless coffee during regular weekday business hours;

Floating desk: $100 a month to work from any open desk. The added amenities include mail and package delivery, printing and copying, free entry to efactory programs, and the ability to reserve conference and phone rooms;

Dedicated desk: $200 a month includes all the amenities in the other packages plus 24/7 access and a dedicated desk;

Semi-private office: $300 a month and includes all amenities in other packages plus a monthly parking pass.

"We started really in one room and saw that pick up throughout the pandemic and honestly don't see that slowing down," Anderson said.

She said the coworking space is heavily used by individuals who are fully remote or working to get a nonprofit or small business started.

"They just need a place where they can go and work from. Some people are coming in your traditional office hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.," she said. "Some people might be working full-time but need a place to work on an idea, maybe not even a fully formed business. They can come and do that."

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal named Springfield the No. 1 city for remote workers. Anderson said efactory and the new space in Brick City are just north of downtown Springfield and near amenities.

She said flexibility and available space is critical in a coworking setting. She said the space allocated for coworking is often busy.

The new space in Brick City was formerly occupied by the Marlin advertising and marketing company and includes three conference rooms, 14 semi-private offices and slightly more than 8,000 square feet.

"It will give us a little more breathing room since we've been fully occupied across the street with private offices and coworking since 2017. That is really rare in our world," she said.

Startup workers use Missouri State University eFactory space to pursue their business goals.

She said occupancy in a coworking space typically hovers at 75% based on the nature of startup companies but that has not been the case with the efactory.

"We always want to make sure we have capacity for people and don't have 100% occupancy," she said.

Anderson said when the efactory opened in 2013 — she joined a short time later — it was envisioned as a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs.

Over time, it has added programs for businesses and employers in the Springfield area and works closely to support the mission of Missouri State and network with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We are so thrilled and excited to not only still be here after 10 years but to be in a place where we're really growing our services," she said.

