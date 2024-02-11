What is MSU's status in creating a permanent memorial for Feb. 13?

Flowers, signage, candles, and other memorabilia seen at the foot of The Spartan statue on the campus of Michigan State University following the Feb. 13 shooting rampage on campus that killed three.

EAST LANSING — Michigan State is in the early stages of determining what kind of permanent memorial will mark the Feb. 13 shooting.

In June, the university said it would set aside $300,000 of the $2 million in donations to the Spartan Strong Fund for the memorial effort, as well as any future contributions from community members and alums.

An additional $600,000 has been raised since June, said MSU spokesperson Mark Bullion, bringing the memorial fund to about $900,000.

The MSU committee for planning the memorial is comprised of students, faculty, staff and community liaisons. The university has created a survey for MSU community members to share their opinions on what a permanent memorial should look like.

According to a timeline released by the university, construction should begin in spring 2025.

Former MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen told the State Journal last spring that university staff collected flowers from memorials, which will be used as compost for a new memorial tree, as well as collecting various signs, candles and other memorabilia to be archived.

The university's website said the MSU Museum is serving as the central repository for the memorabilia, according to MSU's website. Throughout 2024, the "museum will focus on cataloging and digitizing all memorial items, performing preventative conservation and ensuring proper storage." As of now, the items are on restricted access, and members of the public cannot view them.

The university said "the MSU Museum and its campus partners are determining the best ways to manage this important collection in a trauma-informed manner."

