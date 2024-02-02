MSU's top public safety officer leaving for Colorado post

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University's Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch is leaving the university for a position at the University of Colorado.

Lynch will become Colorado's associate vice chancellor for a new division of public safety, interim MSU President Theresa Woodruff said in a statement. His last day is March 3, Woodruff said.

Doug Monette will assume the role of vice president and chief safety officer on an interim basis beginning March 4.

"Please join me in expressing our gratitude to VP Lynch for his service at MSU (his beloved alma mater!) and wishing him well in his next adventure in Colorado," Woodruff said.

Lynch joined MSU in February 2021; he previously was the chief safety officer for the University of Utah. Prior to that, he was a senior vice president for campus services and safety, and a vice president for global campus safety at New York University.

"(Lynch) has expanded our safety components and planning beyond traditional law enforcement efforts. He has done a tremendous job, and I personally am very sad to see him leave," Woodruff said.

"During his time at MSU, we have restructured campus safety to address needs across not only our East Lansing campus but all MSU campuses throughout the state," she added.

Many of the efforts were announced after a mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13, 2023. MSU was faulted for a lack of door locks on classroom doors and an antiquated system for how it dispatched officers, among other issues.

In the last year, MSU has increased the number of door locks, provided active violence training for the community, established a security operations center, added more metal detectors and security video cameras on campus and enhanced campus alert opportunities, Woodruff said.

"He has been a consistent, calm and credible voice of campus safety and of police and community engagement, and we have valued his leadership these past three years," she said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU's top safety officer, Marlon Lynch, leaving for Colorado