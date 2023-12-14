Mt. Aetna Road, near Howell Road, to be closed for about 30 days starting Dec. 18

Mt. Aetna Road, near Howell Road, will be closed Monday, Dec. 18, for storm drain work. The closure is expected to last approximately 30 days.

A route detour will be available while the road is closed.

The city of Hagerstown also will be working on a sewer replacement on Mt. Aetna Road during this time.

For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Mt. Aetna Road, near Howell Road, to be closed for storm drain work