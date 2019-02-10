Mt. Gox to Live Again, Bitcoin Is ‘Honestly Useless,’ and Jack Dorsey Likes Lightning Network: This Week in Crypto

Please comment at the end about your favorite stories of the week. While our coverage has expanded well beyond cryptocurrency news, we’d love to know which crypto subjects our readership prefers get the most attention.

Mt. Gox to Rise Again

CCN broke the news that Brock Pierce will be re-opening Mt. Gox after Japanese courts approve a civil rehabilitation plan to repay creditors in cryptocurrency. Public reception of the idea has so far been luke-warm at best. Pierce told CCN:

The only person who would have a reason to be against me is Mark Karpeles. I was just with him a few days ago. Mark seems to be on the same page as I am.

Pierce is arguably the only shareholder in the failed exchange. The news of Mt. Gox’s failure was many people’s first introduction to Bitcoin, and Pierce wants to write a happy ending to that dark chapter of the Bitcoin movement.

Read the full story on CCN.com.