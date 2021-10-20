Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Plan Worth Billions in Compensation Approved; Finalization to Follow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christie Harkin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The end of a long journey is finally in sight for the thousands of creditors who lost funds in the infamous Mt. Gox exchange hack. Rehabilitation Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the plan to reimburse victims has been accepted by the requisite number of voting participants.

  • The Civil Rehabilitation plan was first proposed in February of 2021. It laid out a scheme by which victims would be at least partially compensated for funds lost in the hack.

  • Creditors were able to vote on the proposal between May 31 and Oct. 8. At least 50% of eligible voting shares needed to be cast in favor of the proposal for it to pass.

  • According to today’s statement, “approximately 99% of the voting rehabilitation creditors voted for the Draft Rehabilitation Plan, and approximately 83% of the total amount of voting rights was exercised in favor of the Draft Rehabilitation Plan.”

  • The plan will become finalized on Nov. 20. and creditors will be able to take further steps to finally receive their funds.

  • Kobayashi expressed “sincere gratitude to all involved parties for their understanding and support, which led to the approval of the Draft Rehabilitation Plan by a large majority of rehabilitation creditors and the confirmation order of the Rehabilitation Plan.”

Read more: Mt. Gox Voting Deadline for Creditors Ends

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting