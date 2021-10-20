Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Plan Worth Billions in Compensation Approved; Finalization to Follow

The end of a long journey is finally in sight for the thousands of creditors who lost funds in the infamous Mt. Gox exchange hack. Rehabilitation Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the plan to reimburse victims has been accepted by the requisite number of voting participants.

The Civil Rehabilitation plan was first proposed in February of 2021. It laid out a scheme by which victims would be at least partially compensated for funds lost in the hack.

Creditors were able to vote on the proposal between May 31 and Oct. 8. At least 50% of eligible voting shares needed to be cast in favor of the proposal for it to pass.

According to today’s statement, “approximately 99% of the voting rehabilitation creditors voted for the Draft Rehabilitation Plan, and approximately 83% of the total amount of voting rights was exercised in favor of the Draft Rehabilitation Plan.”

The plan will become finalized on Nov. 20. and creditors will be able to take further steps to finally receive their funds.