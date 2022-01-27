Mt. Healthy man pleads in fatal shooting of his half-brother in parking lot

A Mount Healthy man who fatally shot his half-brother two years ago in the parking lot of a Cincinnati apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter.

The plea came two days into a bench trial for Jordan Brooks before Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch.

Brooks' attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said that during the trial prosecutors offered a five-year sentence if Brooks pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"We accepted the plea deal because of the risk of Jordan being found guilty and receiving the minimum mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison," Bennett said.

The shooting happened on June 16, 2020, in a parking lot at the Villages at Roll Hill. Prosecutors said Jordan Brooks had an ongoing feud with his half-brother, 30-year-old Rondell Brooks.

Jordan Brooks and two others went to Rondell Brooks' home and an argument ensued, according to Bennett. Jordan shot Rondell four times, including in the back of the head. The shooting, which documents say happened at about 1:54 a.m., was captured on surveillance video.

Police, responding to a Shot Spotter alert, found Rondell Brooks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett argued it was self-defense, although Rondell didn't have a gun.

Brooks will serve a five-year sentence.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mt. Healthy man pleads in fatal shooting of his half-brother