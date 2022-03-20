Mt. Healthy police make arrest in shooting death outside bar

A man accused of fatally shooting another man after a fight outside a Mt. Healthy bar is in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a murder charge.

Chamleon Fischer, 33, of North College Hill, killed Willie Wheeler Sunday morning, police say in reports filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Police said the men got into a dispute in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue that became physical when Wheeler hit Fischer in the face.

Fischer drew a Glock 45 9mm handgun from his waistband and shot Wheeler three times, police said.

“A fourth gunshot was located across the street from the initial scene, indicating that Mr. Fischer continued to fire his gun as Mr. Wheeler ran away,” according to an affidavit from a detective.

Fischer is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man accused in Mt. Healthy homicide in Hamilton County Justice Center