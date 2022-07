The Mount Holly Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Ashanti McCorkle.

She left her home late Wednesday night and has not returned.

McCorkle is possibly in the Rock Hill area.

Call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 if you have information.