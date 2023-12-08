Mt. Juliet ethics commission rules on 3 complaints involving officials and downtown plan

Three ethics complaints that involved two Mt. Juliet commissioners and the mayor have been dismissed, according the city attorney.

Two complaints were filed against District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner, one by Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness; the other by District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele.

The complaints focused on property Hefner owns becoming part of a site plan named Downtown Mt. Juliet City Block being proposed in the city.

Hefner filed his own counter complaint against Maness and Milele.

Scott Hefner

Mt. Juliet's ethics commission has investigated and dismissed all three complaints, according to City Attorney Gino Marchetti.

"This decision validates my commitment to ethical conduct and adherence to the highest standards of integrity in both my personal and professional life," Hefner said. "I have consistently maintained my innocence throughout this process, and I am grateful that the ethics committee has objectively examined the evidence and come to a just conclusion."

The mayor has indicated that he wants more transparency into the ethics commission's actions.

Hefner said he was interviewed by the ethics commission. Maness and Milele said they weren't.

"To the best of my knowledge, I find myself in a situation where the ethics commission has conducted closed-door meetings solely with the developers involved," Maness said. "Despite my concerns, all complaints seem to have been quietly resolved without any communication directed to me or other involved parties. In my pursuit of transparency, I have initiated an open records request with the City of Mt. Juliet."

James Maness

Background on the complaints

Maness’s complaint alleged that Hefner “might have used his position inappropriately to have the property he acquired at 75 East Hill Street in Mt. Juliet in March, to be included in the (Planned Unit Development)."

The mayor's complaint said including the single-family property in the plan could enable higher density development and increase the value.

Milele's complaint also questioned Hefner's interest in personal gain.

Hefner maintains his property was incorporated into the downtown city block plan because of the potential impact the project may have on the commissioner's property, according to development partner Mark Lineberry.

Milele said she was told by the development partners that Hefner approached them “with pressure to include his property.”

“Knowing all the above, I felt there was enough to warrant a full investigation into the reasons Hefner purchased that particular property, why he lied and why he pressured the developers to be included in their (Planned Unit Development),” Milele said.

Hefner's complaint argued that Maness and Milele violated the city's Code of Ethics by making complaints without first-hand knowledge.

Jennifer Milele

Hefner recused himself from a planning commission vote in August when the property was added.

After the complaints were filed, "we made every effort not to hide it," Lineberry said.

Hefner’s property is no longer part of the development plan.

Lineberry was interviewed by the ethics commission on Tuesday, he said.

The mayor's complaint included phone call transcripts saying a development partner with Imagine1 Co., felt "pressured" to include Hefner's property and to develop the single-family zoned property the commissioner owns. Lineberry believes the phone conversations included with the mayor's complaint can be taken out of context.

The Downtown Mt. Juliet City Block project has passed one of two readings for preliminary plan approval, but second reading has been on hold.

Other ethics complaints

Mt. Juliet District 2 Commissioner and Vice-Mayor Bill Trivett has also filed an unrelated ethics complaint against District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice. The complaint centers on Justice’s involvement as a real estate agent on a property at 1025 Charlie Daniels Parkway that is home to Mt. Juliet Christian Childcare, which the complaint indicates the city may have had interest in purchasing for parks.

Justice said he has since filed a reciprocal complaint against Trivett.

The complaints are still being reviewed by the ethics commission, Marchetti said.

