Mt. Juliet ethics complaints dismissed or withdrawn after Tennessee law mishap

Mt. Juliet’s revamped ethics committee reviewed multiple ethics complaints on Wednesday involving all five elected city commissioners in a meeting that took more than five hours.

After a sometimes heated discussion, all of the complaints were either dismissed or withdrawn.

Four of the complaints involved three Mt. Juliet board members – Mayor James Maness and Commissioners Scott Hefner and Jennifer Milele. Those complaints were dismissed in December, but they had to be brought back because state law violations in the review process were cited.

The ethics committee first voted to rule actions in the December meeting as null and void.

Two other complaints that Commissioners Bill Trivett and Ray Justice filed against each other were heard for the first time Wednesday. Both men agreed to withdraw their complaints.

An additional complaint was filed by resident Chris Sorey alleging that Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

Marchetti argued it wasn't an ethics violation because it didn't involve any personal privilege or benefit.

Sorey offered to withdraw his complaint at Wednesday's meeting, saying the public meeting remedied the complaint. The ethics committee voted to accept the withdrawal.

There were four members of the ethics committee present from the 5-member board.

James Maness

Hefner, Maness and Milele complaints

Maness and Milele each filed complaints that centered around property Hefner owns and lives at. That property was poised to become part of a site plan called the Downtown Mt. Juliet City Block, proposed for the city.

The mayor's complaint included a recorded phone call transcript saying a development partner with Imagine1 Co. felt "pressured" to include Hefner's property as part of the plan, further developing the single-family zoned property the commissioner owns.

The mayor's complaint said that including Hefner's property in the plan could enable higher density development and increase the value and that an elected official shouldn't be involved in a planned unit development.

Hefner's property was incorporated into the plan because of the potential impact the project may have on the commissioner's property, according to development partner Mark Lineberry.

Hefner recused himself from a planning commission vote in August when the property was added. Lineberry has previously said the developers "made every effort not to hide it."

Hefner’s property was eventually removed from the development plan.

The ethics committee initially voted 2-2 on a motion to dismiss the ethics violation Maness filed. The tie meant the motion to dismiss failed, and a hearing on the complaints was held immediately after.

The ethics committee eventually voted 3-1 to dismiss Maness's complaint after considerable debate about what defined personal knowledge and if proper procedures to file a complaint were followed. Hefner was represented by an attorney.

Scott Hefner

Milele's complaint also questioned Hefner's interest in personal gain, and she believed that interest warranted an investigation., but her complaint was also dismissed by the ethics committee.

Hefner voluntarily withdrew counter complaints against Maness and Milele that said they violated the city's Code of Ethics by making complaints without first-hand knowledge. The ethics committee voted to accept both withdrawal requests.

Trivett and Justice complaints

Trivett’s initial complaint sought to investigate Justice's involvement as a real estate agent for a property at 1025 Charlie Daniels Parkway, home to Mt. Juliet Christian Childcare. Trivett's complaint said the city may have had interest in purchasing the property.

Justice said he was involved in property negotiations that led to a contract well before the city’s interest became clear, leading to the counter-complaint against Trivett.

Trivett questioned whether all aspects of the deal were being disclosed.

Ethics committee attorney Bill Farmer encouraged Trivett and Justice to withdraw their complaints, citing a lack of communication, which both men agreed to.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mt. Juliet ethics complaints tossed after state law mishap