Mt. Juliet helps neighbors in wake of tornado

Dec. 13—As the floats drove through Mt. Juliet for its annual Christmas parade on Sunday, the holiday wasn't the only thing on the paradegoers' minds.

While marching bands played, cases of water sat on the sidewalk, ready to be taken to Sumner County to help out those in need in the wake of tornadoes that hit over the weekend.

"We've been through this, just a few years ago," Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. "We still have people that when they hear the tornado sirens, they lose it. They still have PTSD.

"We feel what they're feeling out there in Gallatin and Hendersonville. Our community wanted to reach out in any way possible to help out. I think we're still trying to take up collections for monetary (donations) and gift cards."

After tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee on Saturday night, the city of Mt. Juliet put out a call to it's citizens, asking them to bring a case of water to the Christmas parade. And they answered. Over the course of the parade, the city gathered a couple hundred cases of water, which were taken to Hendersonville and Gallatin on Monday.

Mt. Juliet is not unfamiliar with the destruction that can follow a tornado after one hit the city in March of 2020.

"It's hit us before," Lee said. "We've been hit hard. This community wants to reach out. They know what it feels like, so they want to reach out and help."

To Lee, it was not surprising that so many individuals donated water.

"I thought we were going to be in for a lot of work when we asked for the water, and we were," Lee said. "They give, and the (response) is really not surprising at all."

In addition to the water collected by the city, MJ4Hope is also taking monetary donations to help families who lost their homes or who are in need after the tornado.

"If they've lost everything, they don't even have their medical prescriptions," MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove said. "Things are gone that you don't even think about. These families need some money pretty quickly, honestly. They might have lost their prescription glasses. They need some money to replace things quickly."

As of Monday, MJ4Hope had received approximately $4500 in donations. Breedlove said that around 75% of the donations came from the Mt. Juliet community, and 25% has come from other areas.

"As an individual donating, you're doing it to get the money in these families' hands," Breedlove said. "There shouldn't be a lag time or a wait time, because these families need some help. Some of them will have good insurance, and they'll get a check within a week, but some of them may not see money for six months."